Kootenai County asking for public input on Huetter Corridor project

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County is seeking the public’s input about the Huetter Corridor project.

The project suggests a six-lane divided highway that will cut across the Rathdrum Prairie, connecting I-90 and Highway 95. The $300 million Idaho Transportation Department project has been in the planning stages for 20 years. The county’s role in the project includes protecting access for the project by creating a zoning overlay.

“The Huetter Corridor Overlay Zone implements certain access and setback limitations in areas impacted by the project,” said David Callahan, Kootenai County’s Community Development Director.

The Kootenai County Community Development Department said the reduced access points and new setbacks aim to preserve property that may need to be acquired for the highway project. They also aim to protect existing rights and access for property owners in the corridor, keep the cost of acquiring property for the project as low as possible and minimize its impact on property.

The commission will schedule the first public hearing in the coming weeks where people can give their input. You can send comments to David Callahan at dcallahan@kcgov.us.

The commission will make a recommendation to county commissioners either for or against the proposed overlay zone. County commissioners will then schedule a second public hearing, which will ultimately decide to approve or reject the overlay zone.

You can learn more about the overlay zone and zoning project here.

