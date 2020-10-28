Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of uptick in thefts at construction sites

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public on Wednesday regarding an uptick in thefts at local construction sites.

Deputies have taken several theft reports where tools have been stolen; those items range from small hand and power tools to more expensive items, like generators, air compressors and other large equipment.

“We are asking the public to help us with the recent spike in this type of theft by keeping an eye out for and reporting suspicious activity at constructions sites,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities recommend taking the following steps to reduce theft:

Take an inventory of tools, noting the serial numbers for high-ticket items

Do not leave tools out in the open at a job site or in the bed of a truck

Store tools securely, preferably not onsite, and by bringing them into a garage at the end of the day

If storing tools onsite, use high-quality locks

Be wary of your surroundings and report suspicious people and activity by calling 911.

Anyone with information about the recent thefts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300 or submit them online at www.kcsheriff.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.