Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office postpones public meeting due to high illness rate

by Matthew Kincanon

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Due to a high rate of illness in the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, they said they will be postponing an Optional Forms of Government Study Commission meeting scheduled this week.

The sheriff’s office has a total of five confirmed COVID cases. While it is not many in a pool of over 300 employees, Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Higgins said they want to take all of the precautions they can because the public can’t afford to have a bunch of Deputies and staff out sick.

The meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m., but Sheriff Robert “Bob” Norris, along with the Board of County Commissioners and the Study Commission on Optional Forms of Government, decided to postpone it.

“The Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing a high rate of illness and, coupled with the fact that our local hospitals are stressed to capacity, we believe that postponing at this time is prudent to show our appreciation and support for our local healthcare partners,” the sheriff’s office said.

Higgins said the lobby of the jail has been closed to court attendees and attorneys. For those who need to go to the jail, they are asked to call ahead and contact will be made out in the parking lot or the front door.

The front door to the sheriff’s office is locked, but people can enter by making an appointment or hitting the intercom button. Higgins said they are trying to keep the number of people in the lobby to a minimum when possible.

A new date for the meeting has not been given.

