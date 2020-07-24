Kootenai Co. Sheriff favors education over enforcement of mask mandate

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said violations of the new mask mandate will be handled on a case by case basis.

The mandate, which was approved Thursday by the Panhandle Health District Board, is currently in effect. There is no date yet for when it will end.

READ: Panhandle Health District board approves mask mandate in Kootenai County

The decision to implement the mandate came during an hours long meeting where the board listened to public comment, as well as reports from Kootenai Health officials regarding the current status of the hospital system.

Many people argued against the requirement, saying it is a violation of personal freedoms. Others who spoke in favor said it is an easy step to help slow the spread of COVID-19, since cases continue to rise in North Idaho.

Those found out of compliance with the mandate could face a misdemeanor charge. Under Idaho code, that means a person can be fined up to $1,000 and/or go to jail for up to six months.

Sheriff Ben Wolfinger previously said the mandate would be tough to enforce, but said it is the Sheriff’s Office responsibility to enforce the laws of the state and county. He said the department will favor education over enforcement and will take a measured response to enforcing the mandate, with a strong focus on warnings.

To read the full resolution from the Panhandle Health District, click here.

RELATED: Idaho staying in Stage 4: Little encourages wearing masks, but ‘doubts’ he will issue statewide mandate

READ: Kootenai Co. launches ‘Wear a Mask’ campaign day before mask mandate discussion

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.