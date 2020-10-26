Kootenai Co. sheriff candidate contracts COVID-19

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A candidate for Kootenai County sheriff announced Monday that he has contracted COVID-19.

Mike Bauer, who lives in Harrison and is running as a non-partisan candidate, said his wife has also tested positive.

In the Facebook post, Bauer said the tests were routine and taken ahead of his wife’s admittance to the hospital for a stem cell transplant. He said they have experienced very minor symptoms and have been self-isolating at home.

“We expect to make a speedy and full recovery. We both feel very well,” Bauer said.

Bauer said they increased their recommended prevention measures ahead of this wife’s procedure, including extensive cleaning, hand washing and mask-wearing, to no avail.

“Therefore, I repeat, as I have said before, that when elected your Sheriff I can not conduct criminal enforcement for a mask mandate in Kootenai County,” he said.

Bauer’s announcement came the same time that Governor Brad Little moved the state of Idaho back to Stage 3 as a result of rising cases and hospitalization rates.

