Kootenai Co Republicans sue Coeur d’Alene schools for removing them from poll sites

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee is suing Coeur d’Alene Schools after the district removed members from school polling sites on Election Day.

Members of the KCRCC were at various polling sites, where they passed out sample ballots that showed Republican picks in various races.

4 News Now saw the KCRCC at the Post Falls Library, but they were also at polling locations hosted by local schools.

Elections officials said they were allowed to be near polling locations, as long as they were 100 feet away.

The lawsuit, filed by Jeremy Ray Morris (known for his lawsuit against his HOA over his large Christmas lights display), alleges the Coeur d’Alene School District forcibly ejected the KCRCC from their properties, even though those members were 100 feet away from buildings.

In a media release, Morrison called the move “Partisan favoritism aimed to help democrats and hurt conservative republicans.”

The lawsuit alleges that the district allows campaign posters, sample ballots and other electioneering activities on school properties if those activities support school bonds or other causes the district supports.

4 News Now has reached out to the school district, but they declined to comment.

RELATED: Republican sample ballots handed out at Post Falls Library polling precinct

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.