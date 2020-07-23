Kootenai Co. launches ‘Wear a Mask’ campaign day before mask mandate discussion

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A day before a Panhandle Health District meeting to discuss a potential county-wide mask mandate, Kootenai County leaders launched a new campaign.

They’re encouraging the use of masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Currently, there is no mask mandate in north Idaho counties.

Panhandle Health will talk about a mask mandate tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. during a public meeting. Coeur d’Alene city council members are ready to take action if the health district doesn’t.

“We’re not asking to cut off a hand or pluck out an eye, but to wear a face mask when called for,” said Dan English, Coeur d’Alene city council member.

A city council meeting was held on Tuesday night to talk about a local mandate. Nothing was decided, but council members expressed their difference of opinions. Several think a mandate should be enacted due to public health.

“If we didn’t consider an individual mandate, at a minimum, I’d like us to consider a mandate for businesses because that’s where everyone’s congregating, said Christie Wood, Coeur d’Alene city council member.

Wood added that she believes a city needs to step up, which may have to be Coeur d’Alene. However, not all council members are seeing eye-to-eye.

“I’m not wild on carrying a big stick and telling people what to do and the county isn’t and the state isn’t,” said Woody McEvers, Coeur d’Alene city council member.

Some people in Idaho agree with McEvers, many who have previously stated it violates their rights. Others don’t agree, like Mollie Condie. She said she was made fun of at a Stateline gas station for wearing a mask.

“There was a customer that came with one of the employees and proceeded to call everyone that wears a mask stupid, just like her and pointed over at me,” Condie said.

Condie said she wears a mask because of her asthma. She said her son is also diabetic, making a mask just as vital for her family. She believes there should be a mandate.

A mask mandate vote by Panhandle Health board members was tabled last week due to board members wanting additional information and more members to be present. However, Kootenai County is taking a step forward with a campaign.

“A mask distribution of a small sign will be sent out, along with a press release, and will announce the details of the beginning of the campaign,” said Kiki Miller, Coeur d’Alene city council member. “By the end of the week, a billboard and digital signage plan will be in place.”

The signs will say “stop the spread.” Many people are involved in the campaign including Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Kootenai Health, North Idaho College and more.

Coeur d’Alene city council members decided that if Panhandle Health does not vote on a county-wide mandate, city council will meet on Friday at noon to discuss a potential local mandate. However, if a county-wide mandate is issued by the health district then the city council meeting will be cancelled.

READ: Employee at Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center tests positive for COVID-19

READ: Hacked meeting, outside protest; Health board declines action on mandatory masks in North Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.