Kootenai Co. firefighters get their first dose of COVID vaccine

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles















POST FALLS, Idaho — First responders with Kootenai Fire & Rescue received their first dose of the COVID vaccine on Monday.

Kootenai County EMS administered the vaccine and will continue through the rest of this week with this first dose.

Great News! Our Firefighters began getting their COVID vaccinations this morning! We will continue throughout this week… Posted by Kootenai County Fire & Rescue on Monday, January 4, 2021

First responders like firefighters, police officers and EMTs are among the first group to get the vaccine, which also includes health care workers and long-term care patients — all of whom are most at risk for COVID-19.

Many services, including fire departments’ ability to mobilize crews to fight fires, have been hampered by the pandemic.

