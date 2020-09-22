Kootenai Co. deputies looking for elderly, vulnerable woman missing near Harrison

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

HARRISON, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a missing elderly, vulnerable woman, last seen in the Harrison area.

Deputies are looking for 67-year-old Sandra Lockhart, who they say walked away from her house on Highway 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Lockhart has severe dementia and has left her home before, but had always been found shortly after.

The Sheriff’s Office says their deputies checked several places she might be, but did not find her.

The Recreation Safety Section, Spokane County Air 1 and the Sheriff’s Office drone team will be conducting a joint search for Lockhart.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (206) 446-1300.

