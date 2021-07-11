Kootenai and Shoshone Counties activities prohibited under Stage 2 fire restrictions

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho — If you live in either Kootenai or Shoshone County, they are going to be under Stage 2 fire restrictions and that means certain activities are prohibited.

These restrictions bring some rules regarding fire safety. This means no fires or charcoal can be lit. Propane barbeques are okay to be used, but only if you are far away from any flammable materials.

If you’re a smoker, smoking outside a car or a building is also not allowed. However, you can smoke outside if you are in a designated recreation area that is at least three feet in diameter, but only if it has no flammable material near.

You cannot go off designated roads or trails on a four-wheeler or ATV. Lastly, chainsaws and other equipment powered by a gas engine are not allowed, and blasting, welding or any other activities that create a flame can not be done between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Fireworks are also illegal on public lands.

