Kon Lamparter passed away on August 27th, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in 1941 in Spokane, Washington. He was the youngest of four children born to Arnold Konrad and Louise Lamparter. He attended school in Sprague, Washington and after college returned there to run the family business; Kon’s Machine Shop. After it closed, he worked for the City Of Sprague until he retired. He also was the Fire Chief and an EMT for the Lincoln County Fire Department #1 for 32 years.

Kon was involved in many community clubs and activities throughout his many years in Sprague. He will always be remembered by those who knew him or came in contact with him.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet Lamparter, sons: Kevin Lamparter, Ryan Yost, Thomas Yost (Roxanne Yost daughter in law), Daughters: Kawna Harder (son in law-Paul Harder), Christine Fortelny (son in law- Simon Fortelny), Five Grandchildren: Devon, Sadie and Tyler Yost, Luke and Bella Harder. His sisters: Myrna Rehn, Nita Polda, and Gwen Scroogie as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the following:

Lincoln County Fire Department #1

Fox’s Animal Rescue

Furry Farms Animal Rescue

To share memories of Kon, please visit his Tribute Wall.