‘Knowing he’s standing before God is the ultimate justice’; Serial killer’s death reminds us of impact of his crimes

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The death of a condemned serial killer this weekend reminds several communities of the shared trauma he left behind during two decades of heinous crimes.

Joseph Duncan, 58, died of a brain tumor Sunday at a hospital near where he’s been kept on death row since 2008.

PAST COVERAGE: ‘The sun is a little brighter today’: Serial killer Joseph Duncan is dead

Duncan was sentenced to death in connection with the murders of Brenda Groene, Dylan Groene, Slade Groene and Mark McKenzie, and the kidnapping of Dylan and his sister Shasta in 2005. The crimes, for many, mark a moment in time when our community’s sense of security was shattered. Some have called him the “real-life Boogeyman”; a sex offender who saw the kids from the freeway, then hatched a plan to kill their family so he could kidnap them.

His crimes in Coeur d’Alene weren’t the only ones. While on parole for rape in Washington, Duncan kidnapped and murdered 10-year old Anthony Martinez in California. He also told investigators he kidnapped and murdered two sisters in Seattle in 1996. There were no suspects in those cases until Duncan was arrested in Idaho.

The Groene house is gone now. Many of the investigators who tracked his crimes have retired or moved on.

Many of the reporters who spent sleepless nights covering the story and waking hours trying to escape the horrors of Duncan’s crimes have moved on as well. Upon hearing of his death, many remarked that the Duncan story was the worst they’ve ever covered.

Joseph Duncan not only killed children, he tortured them. In some cases, he videotaped it. Even now, the FBI has not been able to unencrypt his computers; they may never know if he was sharing the images with others online.

Crimes like Duncan’s change lives and communities, most profoundly those who knew the victims and the one young woman we know of who survived.

“The horrific nature, violence, and the young age of the innocent victims brought national attention to our peaceful community,” said a news release Monday from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. “Duncan is now dead, and we can thankfully close this dark chapter. As a community, we have grown stronger, we rally around victims, we stand up for one another, and we do not let darkness make us who we are. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Groene and McKenzie families for continued healing and closure.”

Duncan’s execution was still pending appeal.

U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho is responsible for prosecuting Duncan, leading to his conviction and death sentence.

“This crime was horrendous and its impact on the families, the community, the jurors, court staff, our litigation team, and law enforcement were far reaching,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. “While his death will not bring back the lives cut so tragically short or remove the indelible memories of his unspeakable acts, perhaps death will now allow space for some degree of healing, peace, and closure.”

We know for sure Duncan killed seven people and molested at least four children in his past. His death ensures there will be no more victims in his future.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.