Kitty Cantina temporarily removes cats over feline leukemia fears

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you visit Spokane’s recently opened Kitty Cantina in the next two weeks, be prepared to not see any cats.

A cat at SpokAnimal became sick with a contagious form of leukemia and experts aren’t sure if the cats at the cafe were exposed.

The owners say this is really a blow to their business, first having to stay closed for COVID-19 restrictions, and now losing the cats for two weeks. The drive-thru and cafe will remain open, with adjusted hours for the time being.

They’re hoping you’ll help by coming by and showing support with a drink or a lunch, even if the cats aren’t there.

You’ll find the Kitty Cantina at 6704 North Nevada.

Dear Kitty Cantina Community,We’re writing to share some sad news about the Kitty Lounge and the cats staying with us…. Posted by Kitty Cantina: Spokane's Cat Cafe on Friday, September 11, 2020

