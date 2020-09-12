Kitty Cantina temporarily removes cats over feline leukemia fears
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you visit Spokane’s recently opened Kitty Cantina in the next two weeks, be prepared to not see any cats.
A cat at SpokAnimal became sick with a contagious form of leukemia and experts aren’t sure if the cats at the cafe were exposed.
The owners say this is really a blow to their business, first having to stay closed for COVID-19 restrictions, and now losing the cats for two weeks. The drive-thru and cafe will remain open, with adjusted hours for the time being.
They’re hoping you’ll help by coming by and showing support with a drink or a lunch, even if the cats aren’t there.
You’ll find the Kitty Cantina at 6704 North Nevada.
READ: Spokane’s first cat cafe opens kitty lounge, indoor services
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.