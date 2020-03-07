Kittitas County woman tests positive for coronavirus

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — A 67-year-old woman in Kittitas County has tested positive for coronavirus, KOMO News reports.

The woman is in stable condition and was told by medical staff to self-quarantine, according to KOMO.

Right now, her case is presumptive and still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.

As of Saturday, a total of 16 people have died from the virus in Washington, with the amount of confirmed cases rising in the state to 102.

Two people in Spokane are under investigation for the virus and are currently in isolation.

