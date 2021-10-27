Kitchen fire forces River Park Square to evacuate

FILE: River Park Square Credit: KXLY 4 news Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– Shoppers, diners and moviegoers at River Park Square Tuesday night had to evacuate because of a fire in a kitchen.

The Spokane Fire Department said there was light smoke coming from the Panda Express at the mall. Firefighters said they were able to put it out quickly.

However, people in the area were asked to evacuate just to stay on the safe side. They were allowed to go back inside once everything was under control.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.