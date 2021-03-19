Kispert named a Naismith Trophy finalist

Young Kwak FILE - Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, front, shoots in front of Santa Clara forward Josip Vrankic during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., in this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, file photo. Kispert has made The Associated Press All-America first team, announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named a finalist for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy, an award considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball.

The four finalists include Kispert, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza.

The finalists were selected from a group of 10 semifinalists and were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, which is made up of journalists from around the country, current and former head coaches, as well as former award winners and conference commissioners.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the level of talent on the court was stellar, as these players emerged as the leading candidates for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “Their consistency throughout the course of the season and ability to dominate games make them among the game’s top performers, and we look forward to honoring one of them at the end of the season.”

The next round of voting runs from March 19-31. The winner will be announced live on CBS Sports on April 3.

