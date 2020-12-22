Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga to one-sided win over Northwestern State

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga bulldogs remained unbeaten on the season as they take down Northwestern State 95-57 Monday night in their home opener.

Corey Kispert led the way for the Zags pouring in 27 points to go with his 7 rebounds.

Spokane native Anton Watson filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

The Zags improve to 5-0 on the season and will have a rematch with Northwestern State coming up Tuesday night in the Kennel.

