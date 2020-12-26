Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga to blowout win over No. 16 Virginia

Corey Kispert (24) scores 16 points against Pacific.

FT. WORTH, Texas — Corey Kispert tied a Gonzaga record with nine three-pointers on the way to a career-high 32 points as the number one ranked Zags blow past the defending national champions Virginia 98-75 Saturday afternoon.

Kispert connected on nine of thirteen from behind the arc, that tied Dan Dickau and Kevin Pangos for the most three’s made in a single game, though neither did it against a team known for elite defense like Virginia.

Sophomore Drew Timme, the Texas native, was great in his homecoming putting up 29 points and 8 rebounds.

With the win, the Zags improve to 7-0 on the season, they will be home to host Northern Arizona Monday night at 6pm.

