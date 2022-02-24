Kismet serves up Latin-inspired cuisine in its first Inlander Restaurant Week

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the best time of year for foodies in the Inland Northwest — Inlander Restaurant Week is finally here.

Now’s the time to browse the menus and choose what restaurants you’re going to try out.

Kismet is a newer restaurant in Spokane participating in its first ever Restaurant Week!

If you’re in the mood for Latin cuisine, this is the place for you!

Here’s a look at what’s on the menu for Restaurant Week:

FIRST COURSE

Grilled Queso, Tacos Whettos, Panzanella Salad

SECOND COURSE

Tamales, Smoked Cheese Black Bean Empanada, Bocalo

THIRD COURSE

Tres Leches Cake, Mexican Chocolate Brownie, Sorbet

Kismet’s set price for a three course meal is $33.

The restaurant is located in Hillyard at 3020 E Queen Ave.

Inlander Restaurant Week menus went live on Feb. 7, and reservations are now open.

The event lasts until March 5, so don’t miss out on some local eats that may interest you!

You can browse the menus online by price, cuisine or area using this guide.

