King Family Haunted House hosts a spooky walk-by/drive-by Halloween experience

MEAD, Wash. — The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we celebrate some holidays, including Halloween. While COVID-19 has cancelled some traditional Halloween events, like local haunted house walk-throughs, there are some other options.

The King Family Haunted House can’t offer the typical walk-through experience this year, as they have for the past decade, but they are organizing a drive-by or walk-by experience.

While there won’t be actors hopping out from the corner for a jump scare, the house display has all your Halloween favorites from glowing skulls, eerie ghouls. The King family has also transformed their front lawn into a cemetery with more than 50 tombstones.

“We have a house that has eleven different windows in it. Each window, there’s some different things going on in that window,” said Kevin King, creator of King Family Haunted House.

This is the 10th anniversary for the King Family Haunted House.

“It was fairly small and over the years it has just grown, and grown, and grown. And add more and more,” King said. “This year, because of COVID, obviously, things have changed. It forced us to be a little different. We are still trying to do something for people to have fun for Halloween.”

For the first nine years, the family put on a walk-through experience complete with special effects and actors. They were hoping to put on a big show this year as well to celebrate ten years, but then a pandemic happened.

“Lots to see and a little bit to do. Not your typical walk through scares, but we’re doing the best we can with COVID and everything that’s going on,” King said.

You can still see some spine-chilling displays at the house.

“Our mascot is Grandpa Herman. He transforms before your eyes. It’s done with a red/green light effect. We use red paint and green paint and they wash each other out,” King said.

This house is the king family’s way of keeping Halloween alive. That’s why the display is free to check out, and even walk-throughs from years past never cost anyone any money.

“Really, my favorite part of doing this is seeing people enjoy what we’ve done and appreciate it. That’s the enjoyment I get out of it,” King said.

If you’d like to check out the King family’s display, the house is located at 15604 North Freya Road in Mead.

People can drive-by the house, or if you feel up to it, you can walk up to the display for a more interactive experience. There is no cost to look at the display.

King said his family gives the house display a PG rating, if you want to bring your kids. However, parents should be aware there are strobe lights, smoke machines, and some props may be frightening for some kids.

