King County Sheriff’s Office finds 3 out of 5 teens who escaped from detention center near Snoqualmie, still searching for 2

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.– The King County Sheriff’s Office said three of the five teens who escaped from a juvenile detention center near Snoqualmie have been found.

Deputies said they found one teen early Thursday morning in south King County. Two others were found Thursday evening with the help of the Kent Police Department and Kirkland Police Department.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for two of the other teens who escaped the Echo Glen Children’s Center in a blue 2018 Ford Fusion. They escaped Wednesday morning around 7:45, according to investigators.

The facility is a medium/max security facility meant to help treat younger male and female offenders.

This afternoon Kent PD and KCSO detectives arrested, w/o incident, 2 of of the 4 remaining escapees from Echo Glen. We thank our partners @KentPD and @KirklandWAPD for their valuable assistance. Community tips helped today's work. Two juveniles and the Ford remain outstanding. pic.twitter.com/rLKltl2boo — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 28, 2022

