Kimberly Christensen

Site staff by Site staff

Kimberly Christensen (55) resident of Potlatch, ID passed away at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, ID on November 30, 2020. She was born to Louis and Kathie (Elliott) Bondurant on October 1, 1965 in Livingston, MT.

Kim grew up in Livingston and graduated from Park County High School with the class of 1984. Following high school, Kim moved to Spokane and attended Kinman Business University. She obtained her Associates Degree in Business Administration. Kim met Norman Christensen through friends of their family. They married on June 7, 1986 in Harrison, ID. Norman’s work took the family to various places. They lived in Spokane, Duvall, WA, Hauser, ID, and Potlatch, ID. Kim worked for Wescan, Tone Commander, Rosemount, and Center Partners as a secretary. She also worked as a home maker.

At a young age, Kim’s health began failing her, so she was forced to quit work. Kim enjoyed sewing and was incredibly talented making clothing for her family. She also enjoyed camping, gardening, growing strawberries, raising rose bushes, riding 4 wheelers, and spending time with her family. Kim had a Kindle and her phone, and she enjoyed playing games on both and spending time on Facebook connecting with her old friends.

Kim is survived by her husband Norman at their home in Potlatch, her children Breanne Christensen of Dickinson, ND, Katie Christensen of Cataldo, ID, and Nicholas Christensen of Moscow, ID. Also surviving is her father Louis Bondurant, her siblings John Elliott, Ben Powers, Todd Powers, Brandi Bondurant, Britani Shea, her in-law’s Loy Christensen, Wilma Christensen, Tom Christensen, and Kenneth Christensen. She is preceded in death by her mother Kathie Bondurant, her brother Rodney Powers, and her mother in-law Maxine Christensen.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date for Kim