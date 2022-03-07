Kiev Market collecting medical supplies to send to soldiers in Ukraine

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local market is collecting medical supplies to send Ukraine.

The Kiev Market is located at the cross streets of Nevada and Providence.

The owners are collecting bandaids, peroxide, and other lifesaving tools that will be sent straight to soldiers in Ukraine. You can drop off donations at the store or give money which will be used to purchase first aid supplies for the frontlines.

You can drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, you can make a donation from 12 to 5 p.m.

RELATED: How you can help Ukraine from the Inland Northwest

RELATED: ‘All connected’: Local art gallery raises over $16,000 for Ukrainian artist, features artwork for the whole family to see

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.