Kids with missing limbs find inspiration in one-handed football player

Josie Hollenback by Josie Hollenback

After the Seattle Seahawks snatched Shaquem Griffin in this past weekend’s NFL draft, many who are missing limbs like the athlete are praising the move. Griffin has become the first athlete with a missing limb ever to be drafted to the NFL. The 22-year-old from Florida, who was a linebacker at University of Central Florida, was born with amniotic band syndrome, which is a rare condition that constricts the flow of blood to the limbs. It affected his left hand, causing it to not fully develop.

