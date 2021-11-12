Kids in Eastern Washington have the highest rate of COVID cases

by Melissa Luck

OLYMPIA, Wash – Kids living within Educational Service District 101 have the highest case rates of COVID-19 in Washington, according to recent numbers compiled by the Department of Health.

The report includes case numbers between October 17 and October 31.

The statewide case rate for kids from birth to 19 years old was 393.1. That means 393.1 cases per 100,000.

The case rate for kids within ESD 101 is 569.5.

ESD 101 encompasses Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman Counties.

The cases include kids who live within that jurisdiction, whether they’re in public or private school, homeschooled, or in juvenile detention. It also includes kids in that age group who are not attending school.

Statewide, the highest case rate is in kids between four and 10 years old; 395 kids in that age group tested positive for COVID in ESD 101 in the last two weeks of October.

These numbers reflect the period before the vaccine was approved for kids between five and 11 years old. The state dashboard does not yet reflect the number of kids in that age group who have received the vaccine.

The same report also shows a decline in the 14-day case rate, from a peak in September 2021.

