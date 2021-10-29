Kids allowed in Washington cannabis facilities as long as parents work there

by Erin Robinson

Children are now allowed in cannabis facilities as long as their parents or grandparents are working there.

The state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board made this exception at the start of the pandemic, as schools and daycares were closed. It has now been extended through the end of April.

The state agency cited childcare shortages, especially in Eastern Washington, for the extension.

It applies to children 16 and younger whose parents or grandparents run the operation.

It only applies to producers and processors, not retail stores.

