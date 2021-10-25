Police: Kid injured in northeast Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A kid was sent to the hospital following a shooting in a northeast Spokane neighborhood while riding their bike home from a friend’s house.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Spokane Police responded to a shooting in the area of E. Nebraska Ave. and N Helena St.
Witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, reported seeing a group of teenagers walking in the area before hearing multiple gunshots. Police said the off-duty officer found a kid with a gunshot wound.
The kid was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the kid was riding their bike home from a friend’s house when they encountered a group of teenagers. The shooting occurred during the encounter.
Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20183363.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.