Police: Kid injured in northeast Spokane shooting

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A kid was sent to the hospital following a shooting in a northeast Spokane neighborhood while riding their bike home from a friend’s house.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Spokane Police responded to a shooting in the area of E. Nebraska Ave. and N Helena St.

Witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, reported seeing a group of teenagers walking in the area before hearing multiple gunshots. Police said the off-duty officer found a kid with a gunshot wound.

The kid was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the kid was riding their bike home from a friend’s house when they encountered a group of teenagers. The shooting occurred during the encounter.

Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20183363.

This is a developing story.

