Kicking off spring with rain and possible snow in the forecast! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s felt like it for awhile now, but we can officially say spring is here!

We started off Saturday with partly sunny skies, with rain and mountain snow starting in the afternoon. Some areas even saw hail come down! We’ll enjoy a slight break from the wet weather Sunday before another storm system heads our way.

Temperatures will cool down slightly for Sunday, with highs reaching the 40s in most places. We’ll start off mostly cloudy with gusty winds up to 20 mph. in the Spokane area. We’ll likely start to see that wet weather move in around 7 p.m. It looks like SNOW will move in as well, reaching us around 10 p.m.

That rain/snow mix is expected to linger into the start of our work week. Be prepared for a slick morning commute!