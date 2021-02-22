Kevin Mather resigns as Mariners’ CEO

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kevin Mather has resigned as CEO and President of the Seattle Mariners, effective immediately.

This comes one day after a video was made public of Mather making disparaging comments about his players and prospects. In an online meeting with the Bellvue Breakfast Rotary Club, Mather discussed club finances, his opinion on personnel moves, said two foreign players had “terrible” English and complained about having to pay for an interpreter.

His comments drew criticism from across the country and on Monday, the Mariners’ Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton released the following statement:

“Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather’s recent comments. His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization’s feelings about our players, staff, and fans. There is no excuse for what was said, and I won’t try to make one. I offer my sincere apology on behalf of the club and my partners to our players and fans. We must be, and do, better. We have a lot of work to do to make amends, and that work is already underway. Kevin Mather has resigned his position effective immediately. I want to thank Kevin for his 25 years of service to our franchise. I will serve as acting President and CEO until a successor can be chosen. Everyone at the Seattle Mariners remains committed to our mission of winning on the field and serving our fans and communities off the field. We will demonstrate that commitment through our actions.”

RELATED: Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.