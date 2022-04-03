Kevin Gates and friends to perform at Spokane Arena June 10

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — American rapper Kevin Gates is making an appearance at the Spokane Arena in late spring.

The Baton Rouge-based rapper is best known for his hit singles Two Phones, Really Really, and Big Gangsta. Gates has racked up six billion streams, six billion views, and dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. He’s going on his 15th year in the rap business and continues to be recognized as one of the best in the game.

The Spokane Arena show is part of the Summer Smoke Concert tour, presented by Chrome and Joeboy entertainment.

The event is on June 10 at 7 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from $39 to $179. Tickets go on sale April 7 at 10 a.m.

