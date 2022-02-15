Local school district risks losing funding by defying state mask mandate

by Olivia Roberts

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Students and staff in the Kettle Falls School District will no longer be required to wear masks.

The Kettle Falls School Board voted Monday night to make masks optional effective immediately.

Students and staff will no longer be asked to wear masks in any facility or vehicle in the school district.

The decision violates Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandate, meaning the district could lose state funding.

Gov. Inslee shared last week that he will be announcing an end to the mandate for indoor spaces, including schools.

The governor’s office said they expect the announcement to come either Wednesday or Thursday.

The state’s outdoor mask mandate for large events is set to end Friday.

Washington’s mask mandate has been in effect since August.

