Kettle Falls School Board votes to comply with state mask mandate

KETTLE FALLS, Wash.– Everyone in the Kettle Falls Schools District will be putting their masks back on– for now.

At the Kettle Falls School Board meeting Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to comply with the mask mandate. The meeting adjourned right after, though people in the audience started shouting.

The vote comes after the school district closed while the Washington Department of Labor and Industries investigates the district’s decision to rescind its mask mandate.

Earlier this month, the Kettle Falls School Board voted to make masks optional for students and staff, directly defying the state’s mandate and risking access to state funding.

The district drew back its decision for staff when L&I announced last week that they were launching an investigation. In response, the district began requiring staff to wear masks while still allowing students the freedom to choose. Last Friday, L&I said pulled the district back into compliance. However, on Wednesday, L&I reached out to the district to say they were again out of compliance following a call from the Governor’s Office. The state has announced that it will lift its indoor mask mandate, including the directive for schools, on March 21. Until then, districts are expected to comply and require masking. PREVIOUS: ‘Stop bullying our children’: Washington lawmakers outraged over Kettle Falls School District shutdown PREVIOUS: Kettle Falls schools closed Thursday as board considers re-instating mask mandate

