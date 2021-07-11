Kentucky couple drowns in north Idaho river

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — A married couple from Kentucky that was fishing with friends in north Idaho drowned at Moyie River on Saturday morning.

Boundary County Emergency Management said John and Vicki Fourshee were fly-fishing near Twin Rivers Campground, when at one point they attempted to cross the river.

They said John slipped and lost his balance and Vicki tried to help him, but they both ended up drowning. They were both in their late 60s.

Their family has been notified.

This is a developing story.

