Kennewick man killed in log truck crash near Naples

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: ISP

NAPLES, Idaho — A 54-year-old Kennewick man was killed when his loaded log truck drove off US 95 near Naples and hit a power pole.

According to the Idaho State Police, Troy D. Armstrong’s truck drove into a northbound ditch, struck the power pole, overturned and then lost its load of logs onto the highway.

Armstrong’s truck continued up the embankment and stopped on the driver’s side. He was wearing a seatbelt, but passed away at the scene.

The highway remains partially blocked and crews are working to remove the logs.