Kennewick family’s daughter stuck in Mexico amid COVID-19 pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A Kennewick family whose daughter is separated from them in Mexico has filed a federal lawsuit in hopes to bring her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the complaint, Jesus Higareda filed an I-130 Petition on behalf of his daughter, Mariana Higareda, in April 2018.

Jesus is a U.S. citizen and currently lives in Kennewick, it reads in the lawsuit. Mariana just turned 18 and had never left the U.S. prior.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services approved the petition, and forwarded it to the Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, where Mariana attended an Immigrant Visa interview.

Though Mariana provided the necessary documentation, USCIS’s offices were closed in response to COVID-19, changing her status to ‘administrative processing.’

The complaint asks Assistant Secretary of Consular Affairs Carl Risch, as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, and U.S. Embassy Consul General John Tavenner to take the necessary action to issue a decision on the application.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.