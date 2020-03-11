Kenneth Edward Perry, 83, of Priest River passed away on February 17, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1936 in French Camp, California to Raymond and Vivian Perry. Growing up he helped his dad on the dairy farm and enjoyed time with his buddies with whom he was inseperable, Bill Teal and Tom LaRue. He attended school in the Galt, California area.

In 1956 Ken married Ethel Estes. Together they had five children, Karen, Ken Jr. “Jr”, Katharine “Kat”, Kelly , and Kimmy. In 1967 the family moved to South California where Ken continued driving truck. After being a Teamster he was able to retire. After a visit to the Priest River area and seeing all the cedars, he fell in love and moved there in 1999. The families all eventually moved to Priest River making a houseful, which he loved!

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Ray, Jr., his in-laws, George & Etta Estes, sister-in-law Georgetta, infant son Duncan Leroy, two children Kimberly and Ken Jr., and grandson Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ethel, his children Karen, Kat, and Kelly (James) as well as 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and many cousins. He is also survived by sister-in-law Dolores Perry.

In the 20 years in the area he had many friends, including Curt Linton whom he called “the little brother he never had.”

There will be a Celebration of Life on July 18, 2020 at the Priest River Boat & Social Club (formerly known as the Yacht Club) on Railroad Ave, next to the park. This will be a potluck luncheon.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com