Kendall Yards restaurant Central Food permanently closing

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kendall Yards restaurant Central Food is closing its doors permanently, but owner David Blaine says it’s not because of the pandemic.

Blaine made the announcement Monday on Facebook, saying, “I come to this decision not because of the effect of Covid, but because it is time for me to do new things.”

“For the last ten years Central Food has been my life. I am proud of what was accomplished,” wrote Blaine. “The restaurant’s success was because of you all and I never lost the sense of awe and the humble appreciation at what was achieved. ”

After months of difficult introspection, I have decided not to reopen Central Food. I come to this decision not because… Posted by Central Food on Monday, December 28, 2020

Central Food was forced to close over COVID restrictions in July, with some take-out options for their beloved bread. At that time, Blaine planned to reopen in 2021.

Those plans were canceled after what he describes as “months of difficult introspection.”

Blaine has not said what his next endeavor is just yet, but says he’s looking forward to new opportunities. He says he will always fondly remember the customers, workers and customers—”and their dogs!”

