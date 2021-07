Kendall Yards Night Market cancelled due to heat

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to the high temperatures, Kendall Yards Night Market announced that it will be cancelling its event for Wednesday.

They announced it on their social media pages, while encouraging the people of Spokane to stay safe.

This is the second event in a row that has been cancelled because of the heat.

