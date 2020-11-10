Kelly Denise Core (47) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on November 4, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born to Ronald and JoAn (Spindle) Richardson on April 4, 1973 in Tacoma, WA.

Kelly grew up in Rochester, WA. She attended school in Adna, WA where she focused on academics and basketball. Kelly graduated from Adna High School with the class of 1991. Following high school, Kelly went to work in Randle, WA where she held a couple different jobs.

She married Kenneth Core and they started a family. In 2012 the family moved to St. Maries, ID. Kelly worked various production jobs at Stimson Lumber and Potlatch Corp. She also worked at North Idaho Drilling Inc. where she served as their Safety Coordinator. Kelly obtained a Technology Teaching/Librarian position at Heyburn Elementary. She had to leave her position there due to her health issues. Kelly enjoyed flowers, gardening, fishing, and riding 4-wheelers. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved any get togethers and holidays at home with her family.

Kelly is survived by her husband Ken at their home in St. Maries; children Kyle (Dedra) Richardson of St. Maries, Alex (Yanely) Core of Boise, ID, Kody Morris of Washington, and Kylie Core of St. Maries. Also surviving are her brothers Bill Richardson of Oregon and Kevin Richardson; grandchildren Jaxson Richardson, Eddie Morris, Theo Morris, Ellah Mae Morris, Colten Wilson, and Jenyka Core. She is preceded in death by her parents.

At Kelly’s request there will be no services. She suggested memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.