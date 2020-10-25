Kellogg High School students celebrate an unusually snowy Homecoming

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KELLOGG, Idaho — A little snow didn’t stop students at Kellogg High School from celebrating Homecoming.

They hit the football field regardless, looking fabulous.

Homecoming 2020 was certainly one for the record books and one that we will not soon forget! Posted by Kellogg High School on Saturday, October 24, 2020

An early fall snowstorm hit the Inland Northwest on Friday, bringing record-breaking snowfall to Spokane and surrounding areas.

