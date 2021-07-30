Keller Ferry sails again with repairs complete

by Matthew Kincanon

Washington State Department of Transportation

KELLER, Wash. — Because repairs are now complete, the Keller Ferry is back and ready to start sailing again, helping those traveling and possibly escaping fires.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the ferry resumed normal sailings at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“The ferry is the direct route to Spokane, where most residents of Keller go for matters such as medical appointments. junior high and high school students travel to Wilbur to school via the ferry. And, in a time of fire, the ferry might be the only avenue to escape a fire,” said Vice-Chairman and Keller District Councilman Jack W. Ferguson. “There is a road to the south, but it is heavily damaged by prior fires. If crossing the river via the ferry is not an available option, driving around is difficult and typically much longer.”

The ferry runs from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, and the last run is at 11:30 p.m.

GREAT news this morning, the Keller Ferry, M/V Sanpoil has received authorization from the U.S. Coast Guard to resume normal sailings starting at 11am today, now that the repairs have been completed and the vessel inspected. We appreciate everyone's patience during the closure. pic.twitter.com/XpzYX52J3V — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2021

