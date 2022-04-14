Keeping it cool, breezy and showery for Thursday – Kris

Unseasonably cool, showery and breezy weather will be with us for a while longer. Light snow (!) will continue on and off tonight and tomorrow mainly south of Spokane. Occasionally, a little of that snow will sneak up north of I-90. It’s not enough to shovel or for motorists to lament that they have already removed their snow tires. It’s just enough to remind you that spring in the Inland Northwest can bring all kinds of weather! Temperatures will be running more than 10 degrees below average Thursday. Expect morning lows in the 20s and highs only in the mid 40s.

There is a little bit of good news! There is one day in the forecast that looks a little more pleasant than all of the rest, and that day is EASTER SUNDAY. Saturday still looks wet and chilly for early egg hunts, but the second half of the weekend should be dry. Temperatures will get closer to average by next workweek with a continued chance of showers. However, it is more likely that they will fall in the form of rain instead of snow.