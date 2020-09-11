Keep your windows closed and limit your time outside -Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Sun and haze today.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Above average temps with shifting winds to bring more smoke in from South

Fri Highs[1]

Saturday morning we will notice the thicker smoke in the air

Smoke Sat 6am[1]

Consistent temperatures will be with us through the weekend.

Fri Sat Highs[1]

Winds shifting will bring smoke into our area, heavy at times. Warmer temps through Sunday with highs around 90 and a cool down Next week with possible showers.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.