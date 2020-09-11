Keep your windows closed and limit your time outside -Mark
Sun and haze today.
Above average temps with shifting winds to bring more smoke in from South
Saturday morning we will notice the thicker smoke in the air
Consistent temperatures will be with us through the weekend.
Winds shifting will bring smoke into our area, heavy at times. Warmer temps through Sunday with highs around 90 and a cool down Next week with possible showers.
