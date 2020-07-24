Keep the kids entertained at Wonderland Family Fun Center

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Wonderland Family Fun Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wonderland Family Fun Center has been open since May 29, working all summer long to provide a fun, but safe, environment to enjoy the park’s attractions.

Admission is free and the park is open year round, you only need to pay for each individual attraction.

This summer, some changes were made due to COVID-19.

At Wonderland, no more than 50% capacity inside the buildings, all staff will wear masks, and there’s continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night.

Floor markers are down to encourage six feet of social distancing and there is reduced seating outside and inside.

At this time, every attraction is open to the public.

Stay entertained with the new Pirate Island outdoor miniature golf course, plus an 18-hole indoor black light miniature golf course, go-karts, bumper boats, a 2,800 square foot laser tag arena, batting cages, an arcade with more than 80 video and ticket games, the Wonderland Prize Center and much more.

Located at 10515 N Division St., Wonderland is open Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

See their website now for more information.

