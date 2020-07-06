KCSO: Tour service seaplane involved in crash, 3 children and two adults were on board

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One of the planes involved in Sunday’s crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene was from Brooks Seaplanes, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Five passengers were on board the de Havilland DHC-2, including three children and two adults.

The second plane involved in the crash, a Cessna TU206G, was carrying at least two people, but the number of passengers is still being confirmed.

Both of the planes were located 127 feet below the surface on Sunday. Two bodies were recovered shortly after the crash and a third victim has now been recovered from the lake floor.

The Sonar Team and Dive Team are resuming recovery efforts on Monday at noon.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and their investigators have been dispatched to the area. The NTSB said they will first focus on recovery efforts before working to pull the wreckage.

The on-site investigation could last anywhere between five and 10 days, with the full investigation lasting up to two years.

