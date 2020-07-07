KCSO: Six bodies recovered from plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Divers and Sonar team recovered three more victims of a plane crash on Coeur d’Alene.

Six bodies in total have been recovered so far.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the identity of those recovered is not being released until the Coroner’s Office identifies the victims.

KCSO also confirmed there were only two passengers on the Cessna plane, bringing the total to eight victims presumed dead.

Officials say the Dive and Sonar Teams are planning to continue the search Tuesday, but a forecasted storm in the area may delay deployment of the teams.

