KCSO: Rescue crews find last two victims of Lake Coeur d’Alene plane crash

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team located the last two victims of Sunday’s plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The bodies were located in about 124 feet of water.

The Sonar Team, the Dive Rescue Team and technical rescue divers were able to recover one of the victims. The second victim was located in the plane wreckage and was unable to be safely recovered.

The teams will focus on this wreckage in order to recover the final victim. A portion of the lake around the crash site will be closed to boaters. This area will be marked with buoys.

More information will be released as the recovery efforts continue.

