KCSO to give update on deadly plane crash Tuesday afternoon

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office will host a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene regarding Sunday’s deadly plane crash.

Since Monday, six bodies have been recovered from Lake Coeur d’Alene. On July 5, a Cessna and a seaplane collided mid-air. Eight people are presumed dead.

According to the FAA, two people were on the Cessna and six on the seaplane. In the seaplane, the pilot and one man have been identified by the sheriff’s office. Other identities are not known, but some have been confirmed through family members.

Officials say the Dive and Sonar Teams are planning to continue the search Tuesday, but say a storm in the area may delay deployment of the teams.

4 News Now will stream the press conference live on Facebook and our website.

RELATED: Pilot, several passengers identified in Lake Coeur d’Alene plane collision

READ: Witnesses reflect on deadly Coeur d’Alene plane crash

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.