KCSO: 23 inmates, 5 staff members at Kootenai County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports that 23 inmates and five staff members of the Kootenai County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

These results came from COVID-19 tests taken last week—the jail had its first positive test on August 5, followed by another three positive tests on August 7. Now, 28 people have the coronavirus out of an inmate population of 358.

The Sheriff’s Office says most of the people with the virus are asymptomatic and all are being quarantined.

The Kootenai County Jail is now conducting phased testing of inmates and staff, and all staff are wearing face masks and PPE and being screened upon entry.

