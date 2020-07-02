Kay F. Murphy (85) resident of St. Maries, ID and former longtime Worley, ID resident passed away at her home on June 28, 2020. She was born to Dale and Lizabeth Modlin on September 13, 1934 in Twin Falls, ID.

Kay grew up between Twin Falls and Boise, ID. In 1952, she graduated from Boise High School. Following high school, Kay briefly worked for Albertsons before starting a life-long career in banking. She met Gilbert Murphy in Boise, and the couple married on January 6, 1956.

In 1965 the family moved to Fernwood, ID for a teaching job Gilbert obtained. He also taught at St. Maries Junior High, before moving to Worley, ID to teach school there. Kay started her 55-year career with First Security Bank. She also worked for Old National Bank and U.S. Bank. She commuted to Spokane, WA every day for work. Kay retired in 2010 at the age of 75. To Kay, work was her life.She also enjoyed trips to the Oregon Coast, watching wildlife, and gardening.

Kay is survived by her daughter Lonnie (Kerry) Klein of St. Maries; brother Verlin (Sherie) Compton of Boise, ID; grandchildren Justin Spooner of Sasebo, Japan and Karen Spooner of Coeur d’ Alene; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Lloyd Compton; and her husband Gilbert Murphy.

At Kay’s request, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Woodlawn Cemetery.